Snead caught three of five targets for 47 yards Sunday against the Chiefs.

Snead is now up to 93 yards on the season and has posted at least 40 yards in two of his three games. Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews will continue to be the primary options in this offense, but Snead plays the most snaps of any Baltimore skill player, so the targets could start to tick up over time.

