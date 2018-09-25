Snead reeled in three of five targets for 39 yards in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

For the second consecutive week, Snead was the third-most targeted receiver for the Ravens and has a 16 percent target share on the season. Snead is also averaging a respectable 7.5 yards per target in his new role, marking a major improvement from his lost 2017 in which he averaged just 5.8 YPT. John Brown and Michael Crabtree are still ahead of him in the pecking order for targets and the Ravens also tend to use Javorius Allen and the tight ends in the red zone, which caps Snead's touchdown upside.