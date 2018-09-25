Ravens' Willie Snead: Nabs three receptions
Snead reeled in three of five targets for 39 yards in Sunday's win over the Broncos.
For the second consecutive week, Snead was the third-most targeted receiver for the Ravens and has a 16 percent target share on the season. Snead is also averaging a respectable 7.5 yards per target in his new role, marking a major improvement from his lost 2017 in which he averaged just 5.8 YPT. John Brown and Michael Crabtree are still ahead of him in the pecking order for targets and the Ravens also tend to use Javorius Allen and the tight ends in the red zone, which caps Snead's touchdown upside.
More News
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Another productive outing in loss•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Nabs touchdown•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Held out against Miami•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: No go for Hall of Fame Game•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Won't have offer sheet matched•
-
Saints' Willie Snead: Likely headed to Baltimore•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...