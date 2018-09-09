Ravens' Willie Snead: Nabs touchdown
Snead snatched four of six targets for 49 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 47-3 win over the Bills.
Snead kept things going in the third quarter, cutting across the middle for a 13-yard touchdown, breaking a tackle or two along the way. Saints fans are familiar with Snead's play-making ability. He faced the squeeze in New Orleans, but he ended up leading a receiver-starved Baltimore squad in yards on Sunday.
