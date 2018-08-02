Ravens' Willie Snead: No go for Hall of Fame Game

Snead isn't in uniform for Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Bears, freelance NFL writer Jeff Zrebiec reports.

Snead is among a new set of wide receivers in Baltimore this season, arriving in April after the Saints declined matching a two-year, $7 million offer sheet. In addition to Snead, Michael Crabtree and John Brown will be on the sideline in the preseason opener.

