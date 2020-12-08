The Ravens don't plan to activate Snead (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Cowboys, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Though Baltimore will get several reinforcements from the reserve/COVID-19 list Week 13, Snead is one of five players that will remain unavailable for a second straight game. According to Hensley, Snead, tight end Mark Andrews and linebacker Matt Judon are all recovering well since testing positive for COVID-19, and the Ravens are tentatively planning on having all three starters back in the lineup for a Week 14 matchup with the Browns on Dec. 14. While Snead is out for Tuesday's contest, look for Devin Duvernay and Dez Bryant to serve as the primary options alongside Marquise Brown in three-wide sets.
More News
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Shifts to COVID list•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Gets positive COVID-19 diagnosis•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Stays busy Sunday•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Scores twice in loss to Pats•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Makes four grabs in Indy•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Paces team in receiving during loss•