The Ravens don't plan to activate Snead (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Cowboys, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Though Baltimore will get several reinforcements from the reserve/COVID-19 list Week 13, Snead is one of five players that will remain unavailable for a second straight game. According to Hensley, Snead, tight end Mark Andrews and linebacker Matt Judon are all recovering well since testing positive for COVID-19, and the Ravens are tentatively planning on having all three starters back in the lineup for a Week 14 matchup with the Browns on Dec. 14. While Snead is out for Tuesday's contest, look for Devin Duvernay and Dez Bryant to serve as the primary options alongside Marquise Brown in three-wide sets.