The Ravens activated Snead (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Snead tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 29 and missed the Ravens' last two games as a result, which allowed Devin Duvernay, Dez Bryant (when available) and Miles Boykin to earn more snaps. Now that Snead is back in the fold, he likely will settle back into his No. 2 WR role behind Marquise Brown when the team next takes the field Monday at Cleveland.