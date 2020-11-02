Snead corralled five of seven targets for 106 receiving yards during Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Steelers.

Snead led all Ravens in targets and catches, while his receiving total was 11 yards short of being three times more than the team's No. 2 option. The 28-year-old entered Sunday's contest averaging fewer than 25 receiving yards per game on the season, with no more than four catches in any contest. He'll face an Indianapolis defense Week 9 that just surrendered two receiving TDs to Marvin Jones, while also allowing three other Lions pass-catchers to go for 50-plus receiving yards.