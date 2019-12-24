Snead was held without a catch on his lone target Sunday against the Browns.

Snead played just 41 percent of the snaps Sunday and was not involved in the passing game while Marquise Brown and Seth Roberts played the most among the Baltimore wideouts. With some key starters sitting out in Week 17, Snead could be more featured in the offense than usual. He won't have the benefit of catching passes from Lamar Jackson, however, as Robert Griffin will be getting the start while Jackson is rested for the playoffs.