Ravens' Willie Snead: Plenty of action in upset loss
Snead hauled in six of eight targets for 56 yards in the Ravens' 28-12 divisional-round loss to the Titans on Saturday.
Snead checked in as the Ravens' runner-up in receptions, receiving yardage and targets to top option Marquise Brown. The veteran was a frequent target of Lamar Jackson's in the fruitless comeback effort, and he played his usual steady role in the short-to-intermediate passing window. Despite its relatively productive conclusion, Snead's 2019 season was largely a disappointment from a fantasy perspective, as he saw significant downturns in catches (31) and receiving yards (339) compared to the 62-651 line he'd generated in 2018. While he did make up for it to an extent with a career-best five touchdown grabs, it remains to be seen if it's enough for Baltimore to keep him on the books for $5.4 million next season.
