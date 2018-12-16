Snead brought in five of six targets for 58 yards in the Ravens' 20-12 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Snead paced the Ravens pass catchers in both receptions and receiving yards on the day, continuing what has been a nice bounce-back campaign. The 26-year-old now has back-to-back five-catch efforts, and he's totaled at least 50 receiving yards in five the last six contests. Snead's yardage upside remains relatively capped overall due to a combination of Lamar Jackson's current limitations as a passer and Snead's own slot role, but he's been a serviceable asset in PPR formats. He'll look to generate another solid line against the Chargers in Week 16 Saturday night showdown.