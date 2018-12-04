Snead caught one of three targets for eight yards against the Falcons.

A week after being held without a target, Snead was slightly more involved in the game plan this time around as he played the most snaps (66) of any Baltimore receiver. It only converted into three targets on those snaps, however, and he only brought in one reception for an eight-yard gain. Baltimore has been decidedly run-heavy in Joe Flacco's absence, so most of the Ravens' pass-catchers are seeing target reductions across the board. Barring a drastic change in how the offense functions under Lamar Jackson, Snead could continue to see a minimal role in the offense.