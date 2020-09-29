Snead caught both of his targets for a total of four yards Monday against the Chiefs.

Snead played the most snaps (47) of any Baltimore receiver but didn't factor much into the passing game. He was fifth among pass-catchers in targets and only mustered four yards on his two catches. Snead has now seen just two targets in each of his last two games after a big season opener with four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. He will face the Football Team in Week 4.