Snead was not targeted in Saturday's 22-10 win over the Chargers.

Snead was on the field for 42 of the Ravens' 62 snaps on offense Week 16, but he put up a zero for those hoping he'd be a PPR asset following back-to-back five-catch efforts. The slot man will look to get back on the same page with QB Lamar Jackson in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Browns.

