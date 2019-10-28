Play

The Ravens and Snead agreed to a one-year, $6 million extension Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal is fully guaranteed and locks Snead into the 2020 campaign with the Ravens. He's proved to be a good fit with Lamar Jackson, reeling in 15 of 22 targets for 223 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this season. Those numbers aren't eye-popping, but they are decent enough in a run-based offense and options like tight end Mark Andrews and rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle) at Jackson's disposal.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories