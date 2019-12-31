Snead caught three of five passes for 22 yards during Sunday's 28-10 win over the Steelers. He failed to gain yards on his lone carry.

It was a quiet day for most of the Ravens weapons as Lamar Jackson and other front-line players sat and Baltimore's defense smothered a depleted Pittsburgh squad. Snead was among the exceptions. His five targets were his most since Week 6 and his four touches and 22 yards were his most since Week 5. That should tell you all that you need to know about Snead's role in this offense despite the WR2 label. After a bye, the Ravens will play the Texans, Bills or Titans in the divisional round. Snead caught a combined five of seven targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in games against Houston and Buffalo this season.