Ravens' Willie Snead: Recovering from finger surgery
Snead had offseason surgery on his finger, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Snead has been limited throughout the spring but is pushing to get on the field. He also mentioned losing 10 pounds during the offseason in an effort to add speed and get more separation from defensive backs. Entering the second season of a two-year, $7 million contract, Snead figures to reprise his role in the slot while Marquise Brown (foot), Chris Moore, Miles Boykin (hamstring), Seth Roberts, Michael Floyd and a few other players compete for snaps outside. Roberts also has a long track record of playing the slot, so it's possible the Ravens move Snead outside more often if he does in fact look faster once he's cleared for full practice participation.
