Ravens' Willie Snead: Role bottoms out
Snead was not targeted despite playing 49 of the Ravens' 70 offensive snaps against the Raiders.
The former Saint went from being the most-targeted receiver against Cincinnati in Week 11 to being blanked in the box score in Week 12. The silver lining is that Snead's playing time did not take much of a dip, so he doesn't appear to be in danger of losing playing time. Snead will draw a familiar matchup against a former division foe, the Falcons, on Sunday.
