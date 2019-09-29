Ravens' Willie Snead: Scores 50-yard TD in garbage time
Snead caught both of his targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-25 loss to the Browns.
Garbage time scores count just the same as all others, and anybody who plugged in Snead was rewarded with a 50-yard touchdown in the final minute after he had posted a dud up until that point. Snead has only eight catches through four games, but he's managed to top 40 yards three times. He also has two touchdowns on the season heading into the Ravens' Week 5 trip to Pittsburgh.
