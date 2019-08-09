Snead caught his lone target for a 10-yard touchdown during Thursday's 29-0 win over the Jaguars.

Lamar Jackson capped Baltimore's third drive of the game with a quick out to Snead, who swiveled through the defense for a 10-yard score. A lot will be made in the coming days of Jackson sticking in and delivering in the pocket after an offseason focused on his ability to run. If Jackson is able get the ball out quickly and let Snead do his thing in the open field, the veteran receiver will be a commodity given the fact that Michael Crabtree and John Brown are no longer on the depth chart.

