The Ravens placed Snead (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
Snead is one of 19 players currently on the COVID-19 list for Baltimore, alongside offensive cornerstones like Lamar Jackoson, Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram. He tested positive for COVID on Sunday and is thus ruled out for Tuesday's contest against Pittsburgh, assuming such a matchup still occurs as scheduled.
