Snead caught both of his targets for 15 yards Sunday against the Patriots.

Just days after receiving a contract extension, Snead made good on both of his chances against New England, including a crucial fourth-down conversion. Snead sees an uneven target share, logging three games with five targets and five games with three targets or less. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4 against the Browns and hasn't gone over 20 yards in any of the last three weeks. Snead draws a favorable matchup against the Bengals in Week 10, but it'd take a roster facing major bye week attrition to put him on the radar as a possible starter.