Ravens' Willie Snead: Snags two passes
Snead caught two of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 49-13 win over the Bengals.
Snead played a season-low 22 offensive snaps, which could simply be a result of the blowout nature of this contest. There weren't many opportunities for Snead to make an impact, either, as Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin combined for 22 passing attempts. Still, this is becoming a theme for Snead, as he hasn't surpassed four receptions or 61 yards in a game this year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 TE Preview: O.J. have juice?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including his projections.
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Trusting studs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 including the top waiver...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Best Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Waivers: Late-season stars
Devonta Freeman's injury has created a significant opportunity in Atlanta's backfield, and...