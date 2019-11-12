Snead caught two of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 49-13 win over the Bengals.

Snead played a season-low 22 offensive snaps, which could simply be a result of the blowout nature of this contest. There weren't many opportunities for Snead to make an impact, either, as Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin combined for 22 passing attempts. Still, this is becoming a theme for Snead, as he hasn't surpassed four receptions or 61 yards in a game this year.