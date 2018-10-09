Snead caught five of seven targets for 55 yards against the Browns.

Sunday marked back-to-back weeks with at least seven targets and at least five catches for the first-year Raven. Snead gets most of his work between the 20s, however, and hasn't seen a red zone target since Week 1. He's catching nearly 70 percent of his targets and sees over six targets per game, making him a reliable low-end option in PPR formats.