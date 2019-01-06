Ravens' Willie Snead: Solid effort in wild-card loss
Snead brought in three of six targets for 50 yards in the Ravens' 23-17 wild-card loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
Snead ended up co-leading the team in receptions on the afternoon alongside Kenneth Dixon, and he came just three yards short of matching the latter's team-high tally in that category. The fourth-year wideout thus put together a solid conclusion to what was a bounce-back campaign, following a forgettable 2017 in New Orleans in which he managed just eight receptions for 92 yards over 11 games. Conversely, Snead generated a 62-651-1 line for the Ravens in 2018, encouragingly posting a trio of five-catch efforts with Jackson under center during the regular season. Looking ahead to 2019, Snead will look to further his rapport with the young quarterback during what will be a contract year for the 26-year-old wideout.
