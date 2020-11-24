Snead had three catches for 23 yards on seven targets against the Titans.

Snead's production was pedestrian Sunday, but his target volume was notable. Since the bye, Snead has had seven targets in three of four games, averaging 4.3 catches for 57.5 yards per game in that span. He is second on the team in targets behind only Mark Andrews over that period. Snead will face the Steelers on Thursday.