Snead (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Snead wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week, but the Ravens evidently believe he has a 50-50 shot of suiting up in the regular-season finale. Since returning from a two-game absence Week 14 following a positive COVID-19 test, Snead hasn't made much of an impact in the Baltimore passing attack. Over his first three games back in action, Snead has drawn eight targets, turning them into five receptions for 53 yards and no touchdowns.