Snead caught his lone target for 15 yards Thursday against the Jets.

Snead's volume dropped off Thursday after having seen multiple targets in six straight games. That said, Snead hasn't had more than 20 yards in any game since Week 5. With a small target share and a low average depth of target (9.1), Snead doesn't have much in the way of peripheral numbers to project a major turnaround down the stretch.

