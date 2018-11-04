Snead caught seven of eight targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Steelers.

Snead led the Ravens in targets, catches and receiving yards. The slot receiver has established some nice PPR value heading into Baltimore's Week 10 bye, having eclipsed five catches for 50 yards in five of the past six weeks. Snead's ceiling is capped, however: His season high in yardage is 60, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1.