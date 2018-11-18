Ravens' Willie Snead: Totals 51 yards
Snead caught five of eight passes for 51 yards during Sunday's 24-21 win over Cincinnati.
How will Baltimore's receivers be impacted with Lamar Jackson at quarterback? For Snead, the answer was not much. The off-season acquisition was targeted at least seven times for the seventh consecutive game and topped 50 yards for the sixth time during that span. He still hasn't found the end zone since Week 1, and that obviously hurts his stock, but Snead looks like he'll be about the same player no matter whether it's Joe Flacco (hip) or Lamar Jackson throwing him passes. Look for him to try to exploit an Oakland pass defense giving up 258 yards per game next Sunday.
More News
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Tops 50 yards again•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Leads team in receiving in loss•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Turns in dud against former team•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Leads team in receptions Sunday•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Snares five receptions•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Best game of season against Pittsburgh•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...