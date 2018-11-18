Snead caught five of eight passes for 51 yards during Sunday's 24-21 win over Cincinnati.

How will Baltimore's receivers be impacted with Lamar Jackson at quarterback? For Snead, the answer was not much. The off-season acquisition was targeted at least seven times for the seventh consecutive game and topped 50 yards for the sixth time during that span. He still hasn't found the end zone since Week 1, and that obviously hurts his stock, but Snead looks like he'll be about the same player no matter whether it's Joe Flacco (hip) or Lamar Jackson throwing him passes. Look for him to try to exploit an Oakland pass defense giving up 258 yards per game next Sunday.