Snead had five receptions (seven targets) for 64 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-17 loss to New England.

Hollywood Brown was removed from the gameplan by shutdown corner J.C. Jackson, so Lamar Jackson had to turn to Snead to attack the perimeter. The traditional slot man actually grabbed both of his touchdowns working closer to the sidelines. Snead has quietly been putting up useful fantasy numbers of late, racking up 14 receptions for 207 yards and two scores over his last two contests. Those performances have come against some top-tier defenses, which may explain why Jackson has gone Snead's way as opposed to trying to take the top off those secondaries with Brown's elite speed. Another disciplined defensive unit in the Tennessee Titans is on tap in Week 11, so perhaps this trend could continue.