Snead caught three of seven targets for 23 yards Sunday against the Saints.

Coming off his best game of the season in Week 6, Snead fell flat against his former team Sunday. He caught less than half his targets and averaged a meager 3.2 yards per target. On the plus side, Snead's volume is still consistent and his nearly 70-percent catch rate coming into Sunday should keep the targets coming despite his dud against the Saints. He has seen at least five targets in every game this season and has seen at least seven targets in four straight contests. He'll face the Panthers in Week 8.