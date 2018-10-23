Ravens' Willie Snead: Turns in dud against former team
Snead caught three of seven targets for 23 yards Sunday against the Saints.
Coming off his best game of the season in Week 6, Snead fell flat against his former team Sunday. He caught less than half his targets and averaged a meager 3.2 yards per target. On the plus side, Snead's volume is still consistent and his nearly 70-percent catch rate coming into Sunday should keep the targets coming despite his dud against the Saints. He has seen at least five targets in every game this season and has seen at least seven targets in four straight contests. He'll face the Panthers in Week 8.
More News
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Leads team in receptions Sunday•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Snares five receptions•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Best game of season against Pittsburgh•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Nabs three receptions•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Another productive outing in loss•
-
Ravens' Willie Snead: Nabs touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mid-season Recap and Second Half Preview
Our Fantasy team puts together their choices for the best players, biggest disappointments,...
-
Instant Reaction: Cooper Fantasy fallout
Amari Cooper might have been acquired to replace Dez Bryant in the Cowboys offense, but Fantasy...
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?