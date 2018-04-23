Ravens' Willie Snead: Won't have offer sheet matched

The Saints will not match Snead's offer sheet with the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Saints made it clear Snead wasn't a priority when they tabbed him with an original-round restricted free agent tender rather than spending $1 million more for a second-round tag. The team reinforced that sentiment upon signing Cameron Meredith (knee) away from the Bears on a two-year, $9.6 million contract. Per ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley, Snead settled for a two-year, $7 million contract with the Ravens, though he can earn another $3.4 million in incentives. His strong track record working from the slot should make him a nice fit in Baltimore, where the other offseason additions at wide receiver -- Michael Crabtree and John Brown -- have spent most of their respective careers working the perimeter. A 2014 undrafted free agent, Snead caught 141 of 206 targets for 1,879 yards and seven touchdowns over 30 games in 2015 and 2016, but then had only eight catches in 11 contests last year, failing to regain his old role after starting the season with a three-game DUI suspension and a hamstring injury. The 25-year-old is unlikely to approach his 2015-16 efficiency stats -- 68.4 percent catch rate, 9.1 yards per target -- while playing with Joe Flacco instead of Drew Brees.