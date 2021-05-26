Kelly appears to have suffered a torn Achilles at practice Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Kelly was carted off the field at Wednesday's session, in which he was only one of three players practicing. Further medical examination will fully confirm the nature of his injury, but it currently appears that the undrafted rookie out of Arkansas has suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. If that's the case, it's a brutal blow to Kelly's career, and will delay his on-field development with the Ravens until 2022.