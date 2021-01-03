Ngakoue (thigh), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bengals is considered a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After hurting his thigh in last week's win over the Giants, Ngakoue wasn't able to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday. While the lack of activity in practice doesn't bode well for Ngakoue's chances of suiting up, the Ravens will apparently re-evaluate him early Sunday to see if his condition has improved enough for him to suit up in the regular-season finale. Since being acquired from the Vikings on Oct. 22, Ngakoue has made a limited impact as a rotational edge rusher, tallying 11 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles in nine games.