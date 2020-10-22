The Ravens acquired Ngakoue from the Vikings on Thursday in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The edge rusher will join his third team in three months after the Vikings acquired him from Jacksonville in late August, giving up a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round selection in the deal. With Minnesota sitting at 1-5 and facing an uphill battle to reach the postseason, the team has elected to move on from Ngakoue while getting most of its draft capital back in the deal. According to Schefter, Ngakoue will arrive in Baltimore in the next 24 hours to undergo COVID-19 testing, and if cleared, he should be ready to make his Ravens debut Nov. 1 against the Steelers coming off the team's Week 7 bye. Despite Minnesota's collective struggles, Ngakoue was productive as a pass rusher during his six games with the club, logging 13 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles.