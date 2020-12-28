Ngakoue suffered a thigh injury during Sunday's 27-13 win over the Giants, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Ngakoue had one solo tackle before being forced off the field in the fourth quarter. He didn't return to Sunday's contest, so the veteran defensive end's status will need to be monitored ahead of Baltimore's Week 17 road game against the Bengals.
