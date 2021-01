Ngakoue (thigh), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play in Sunday's wild-card game against the Titans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ngakoue was unable to play in Week 17, but the fifth-year outside linebacker looks ready for the first round of playoffs. The 25-year-old posted 24 tackles, eight sacks and four forced fumbles over 15 games during the 2020 season. He'll be a key part of pressuring Ryan Tannehill and slowing down Derrick Henry this week.