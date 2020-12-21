Ngakoue posted three solo tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's 40-14 win over the Jaguars.
Ngakoue was dominant in his first matchup against the Jaguars, who traded him to the Vikings back in August. The 2016 third-round pick sacked Gardner Minshew twice, forcing a fumble on one of the takedowns. Ngakoue now sits at eight sacks this season, tying last year's total, and he'll have a good opportunity to hit double-digits in the category for the second time of his career, as the Ravens close out the regular season against the Giants and Bengals, respectively.
More News
-
Ravens' Yannick Ngakoue: Dealt to Baltimore•
-
Vikings' Yannick Ngakoue: Gets first sack for Vikings•
-
Vikings' Yannick Ngakoue: Underwhelms in Vikings debut•
-
Vikings' Yannick Ngakoue: Inks new contract with Vikings•
-
Vikings' Yannick Ngakoue: Headed to Minnesota•
-
Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue: No trade on tap•