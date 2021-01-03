Ngakoue (thigh) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
The 25-year-old was considered a game-time decision for Week 17 but won't be available due to the thigh injury. Ngakoue will look to get healthy for the first round of the playoffs, assuming the Ravens secure a spot.
