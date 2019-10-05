Play

The Ravens promoted Sieler to the active roster Saturday.

Sieler only played in two games with the Ravens' last year after they took him in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He's spent the first four games of this season on the Ravens' practice squad, though, but he'll add solid depth for Sunday's game versus the Steelers since Brandon Williams (knee) is questionable.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories