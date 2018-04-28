Ravens' Zach Sieler: Selected by Baltimore
The Ravens selected Sieler in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 238th overall.
Sieler (6-foot-6, 290 pounds) was a two-time consensus All-American during his final two seasons at Ferris State and has become the first player ever to be drafted out of the program. It could take time for him to transition to NFL-caliber competition, but he's a worthy gamble for the Ravens this late in the draft.
