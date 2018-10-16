Smith racked up three sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Titans and finished with five total tackles.

It was a breakout performance for Smith, who led the charge on what turned out to be a record-setting day for the franchise as the Ravens compiled 11 sacks. What makes Smith's day all the more impressive is that he was able to make that level of impact on just 21 snaps. Smith now has a team-high 5.5 sacks and is beginning to establish himself as a force off the edge.