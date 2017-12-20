Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Diversified stat line Sunday
Smith compiled one solo tackle, one sack and one forced fumble Sunday against the Browns.
Smith logged 49 of 64 defensive snaps Sunday and was able to make the most of it. The third-year pro isn't a starter yet, so he still doesn't log enough time to be a consistent IDP threat, but Sunday's shows promise for his long-term potential.
