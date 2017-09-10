Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Doubtful to return with knee ailment
Smith sprained his knee in Sunday's game against the Bengals and is doubtful to return.
Smith entered the season knowing he would be the backup to fellow linebacker, Terrell Suggs. Therefore, Smith's injury likely will open the door for 2017 second-round pick Tyus Bowser to step in as Suggs' relief man.
