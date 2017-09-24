Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Dressing for London game
Smith (knee/ankle) is active Sunday for the Ravens' Week 3 matchup with the Jaguars.
Despite practicing fully throughout the week while managing the two injuries, Smith was deemed questionable heading into Sunday. With neither injury preventing any issues for him during pregame warmups, he'll be cleared to take the field Sunday, acting as the primary backup to starting edge rusher Terrell Suggs. That role won't afford him many opportunities to pick up snaps so long as Suggs stays healthy.
