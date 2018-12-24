Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Notches 1.5 sacks in win
Smith recorded five tackles (four solo), including 1.5 sacks in Sunday's win over the Chargers.
Smith is enjoying his best season as a professional. He entered 2018 with 10 sacks in his first-three seasons and has gone on to post 8.5 sacks through 15 games this year. He's seen a good portion of snaps despite being a backup to Terrell Suggs, and he'll likely continue to provide quality depth behind the veteran pass rusher as the regular seasons comes to a close and the playoffs begin.
