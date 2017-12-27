Smith had four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Saturday's win over the Colts.

The stat-line is arguably Smith's best one of the season in 13 games, which provides a solid indication of his current IDP value. The 25-year-old does have a sack in two consecutive games, but his season total 22 total tackles and 3.5 sacks should keep him off the IDP radar in Week 17.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories