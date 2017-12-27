Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Notches sack Sunday
Smith had four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Saturday's win over the Colts.
The stat-line is arguably Smith's best one of the season in 13 games, which provides a solid indication of his current IDP value. The 25-year-old does have a sack in two consecutive games, but his season total 22 total tackles and 3.5 sacks should keep him off the IDP radar in Week 17.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.