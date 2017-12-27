Smith had four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Saturday's win over the Colts.

The stat-line is arguably Smith's best one of the season in 13 games, which provides a solid indication of his current IDP value. The 25-year-old does have a sack in two consecutive games, but his season total 22 total tackles and 3.5 sacks should keep him off the IDP radar in Week 17.