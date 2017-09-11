Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Nursing ankle injury
Smith had reportedly injured his knee during Sunday's win over the Bengals, but it now appears that he's dealing with an ankle injury of sorts, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Generally speaking, ankle injuries are less severe than knee injuries, so the news is definitely positive. Still, let's not go around throwing a parade just yet. Smith will likely go through some more testing and we'll have a good idea where he stands after that. For now, Tim Williams would be the next man up if Smith isn't a full go.
More News
-
Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Doubtful to return with knee ailment•
-
Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Active despite missing practice•
-
Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Questionable for Week 2•
-
Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Will not play Saturday•
-
Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Comes on strong at end of season•
-
Ravens rookie Za'Darius Smith impressive thus far in OTA's•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...