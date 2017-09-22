Ravens' Za'Darius Smith: Questionable for Sunday
Smith (knee/ankle) is questionable to play Sunday against the Jaguars.
Smith was a full participant in practice all week, making his questionable tag seem odd. We think he'll ultimately be able to give it a go.
